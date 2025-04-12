Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 104,273 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 39,215 shares.The stock last traded at $53.01 and had previously closed at $55.46.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.86.
Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.409 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Large Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.
About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.
