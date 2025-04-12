Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 104,273 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 39,215 shares.The stock last traded at $53.01 and had previously closed at $55.46.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.409 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Large Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWV. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

