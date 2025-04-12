Invesco Ltd. Buys 102,426 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 697,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,426 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $209,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 307.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of PIPR opened at $219.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $183.58 and a 1-year high of $351.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.15 and a 200 day moving average of $277.54.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

