Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,546,281 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 189.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,364,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546,281 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $220,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 448.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,838.75. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $2,437,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,308,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,353,860.68. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,791 shares of company stock worth $6,134,554. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 1.22. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.47.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.36.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Featured Stories

