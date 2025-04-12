Invesco Ltd. Has $182.97 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,322,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 645,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $182,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

FTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.31.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $252,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,472.10. This represents a 57.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Rounce sold 42,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,119,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,495.85. The trade was a 23.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

