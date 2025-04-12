Invesco Ltd. Has $230.19 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,761,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,149 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $230,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Allegion by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,000.02. This trade represents a 16.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack acquired 8,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.24 per share, with a total value of $1,001,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,920. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Stock Up 2.4 %

Allegion stock opened at $125.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

