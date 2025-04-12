Invesco Ltd. Purchases 241,669 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,669 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $201,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $177.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.93 and its 200-day moving average is $210.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.