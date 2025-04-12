Invesco Ltd. Sells 853,153 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,535,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 853,153 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $237,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.4 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $154.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.11. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.73 and a 12 month high of $173.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 135.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total transaction of $396,264.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,949,563.09. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,842. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.