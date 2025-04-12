Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Position Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $26,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $248,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 87,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $46.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.