Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 226,569 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 185,129 shares.The stock last traded at $84.63 and had previously closed at $87.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,207,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11,145.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 935,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 927,298 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $24,695,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 229,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,713,000 after purchasing an additional 141,234 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,713,000.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

