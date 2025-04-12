Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 226,569 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 185,129 shares.The stock last traded at $84.63 and had previously closed at $87.10.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.98.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
