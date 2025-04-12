IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $15,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. BTIG Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

IQV stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.64. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.97 and a 12-month high of $252.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

