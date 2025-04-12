iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 215,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 25,240 shares in the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 182,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 23,153 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 97,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 35,344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

