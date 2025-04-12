iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (BATS:XJR) Trading Down 8.9% – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (BATS:XJR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.64 and last traded at $34.10. 11,162 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 8,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 7.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $86.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (BATS:XJR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (XJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US small-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJR was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

