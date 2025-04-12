iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH) Trading Down 3% – Time to Sell?

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.63 and last traded at $29.13. Approximately 4,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 1,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.03.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92. The company has a market cap of $9.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2060 ETF USD (ITDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

