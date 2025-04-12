iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $97.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.