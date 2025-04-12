iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,118,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the previous session’s volume of 338,581 shares.The stock last traded at $36.82 and had previously closed at $37.05.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $920.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,889,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,420 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,010.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 973,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,239,000 after purchasing an additional 942,569 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 326,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 51,326 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 51,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4,062.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,358,000 after buying an additional 262,702 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.