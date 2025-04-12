iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 299,237 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 270,866 shares.The stock last traded at $144.58 and had previously closed at $148.48.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.41 and its 200 day moving average is $157.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,423,000 after purchasing an additional 535,132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,886,000 after buying an additional 256,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,523,000 after buying an additional 192,199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,715,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 264,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,173,000 after acquiring an additional 95,938 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

