iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 265.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,105,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,790,000 after buying an additional 407,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,781,000 after buying an additional 2,053,687 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,397,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,787,000 after buying an additional 140,255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.70. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

