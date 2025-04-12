iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.55 and last traded at $57.15. 544,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 489% from the average session volume of 92,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of -1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.92.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.