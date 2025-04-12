iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.55 and last traded at $57.15. 544,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 489% from the average session volume of 92,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of -1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.92.

Get iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.