Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Shares Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.99. 20,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 25,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

Itafos Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of C$272.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of -0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.89.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. It operates through Conda, Arrais, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, hydrofluorosilicic acid, direct application phosphate rock, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

