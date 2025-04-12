Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Trading Down 12.8% – Time to Sell?

Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE – Get Free Report) dropped 12.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 145,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,139,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).
Jade Road Investments Stock Down 10.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £809,583.74, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.18.
About Jade Road Investments
Jade Road (JADE) is committed to providing shareholders with attractive, uncorrelated, risk-adjusted long-term returns from a combination of realising sustainable capital growth and delivering dividend income.
The Company is focused on providing growth capital and financing to emerging and established Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) throughout Asia, well-diversified by national geographies, instruments and asset classes.
