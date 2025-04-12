Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 108,942 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,593,000 after purchasing an additional 722,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,751,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,657,000 after acquiring an additional 27,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 60,166 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,190,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after acquiring an additional 34,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.98. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

