Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $184.75 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.51 and its 200 day moving average is $198.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9377 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

