Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $626,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 35,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 251,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $62,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

LOW opened at $220.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.37.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

