Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $779,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $29.19 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

