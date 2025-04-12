Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $377.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 740.99, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.13 and a 200 day moving average of $354.82.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.57, for a total transaction of $3,595,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,613,716.87. This trade represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,801 shares of company stock valued at $45,553,642 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.88.

View Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.