Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $553,572,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Realty Income by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,849,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,628,000 after buying an additional 811,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,253,584,000 after acquiring an additional 658,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,436,622,000 after acquiring an additional 555,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 328.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on O. BNP Paribas cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.42.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

