Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,204 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 832.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,006,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

