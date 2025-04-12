Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 823 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,443,000 after buying an additional 2,460,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,948,000 after buying an additional 850,763 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 19,485,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,268,000 after buying an additional 1,341,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $37.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

