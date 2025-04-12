Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Director Alexander G. Verge Acquires 100,000 Shares

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) Director Alexander G. Verge purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,000.00.

Alexander G. Verge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 3rd, Alexander G. Verge bought 90,000 shares of Journey Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,200.00.

Journey Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:JOY opened at C$1.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.00. The company has a market cap of C$89.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Journey Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$1.26 and a one year high of C$3.94.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

