JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Price

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $163.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

CBRE opened at $115.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.26. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,424,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,223,000 after purchasing an additional 277,922 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

