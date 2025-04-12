Karen Stocks Buys 78,500 Shares of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) insider Karen Stocks acquired 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$47,021.50 ($29,573.27).

Tabcorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get Tabcorp alerts:

Tabcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio is -1.67%.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.