Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $233.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $196.17 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.84 and its 200 day moving average is $224.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $11,367,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,202.64. The trade was a 63.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $309,455.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,817.31. The trade was a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,986. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

