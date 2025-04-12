Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMT. Barclays dropped their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kennametal from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of KMT stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

Insider Activity at Kennametal

In other Kennametal news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,691.25. This trade represents a 14.79 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

