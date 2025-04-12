Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,831,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,506,000 after purchasing an additional 33,371 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 332.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 77,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after purchasing an additional 102,489 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a 12 month low of $66.03 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.20.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on AWR. Bank of America downgraded shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,687. The trade was a 5.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

