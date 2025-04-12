Kennedy Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 455,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,154 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLE. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 268,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $3,844,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 95,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.00. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

