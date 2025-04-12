Kennedy Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 409,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NATR. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 51.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Price Performance

Shares of NATR stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

