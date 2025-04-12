Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 379,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,893 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adeia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Adeia in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adeia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADEA shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on Adeia from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Adeia Trading Down 0.3 %

ADEA stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. Adeia Inc. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.22 million. Adeia had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 32.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Adeia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.