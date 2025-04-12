Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,042 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,669,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,664,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,198,000 after buying an additional 98,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.37.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $24.66 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

