Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LKFN shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $36,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,527.50. This trade represents a 9.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Scott Welch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.40 per share, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,600. This trade represents a 14.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $51.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average is $66.57. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

