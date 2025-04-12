Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 212,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $43,467.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,414,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,068,688.16. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIBK. Stephens reduced their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 0.8 %

FIBK opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.81. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 85.84%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

