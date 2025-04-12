Kennedy Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 758,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 76,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $135.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.81. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.20.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

