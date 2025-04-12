Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 3,126 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSTM. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 145.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in HealthStream by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in HealthStream by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,097,000 after buying an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $978.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.42.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. This is an increase from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

