Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 39,564 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,564 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WABC. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

