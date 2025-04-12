Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 54,975 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 503,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,975 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 338.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 82,344 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,450,000 after buying an additional 22,166 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 156,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.20 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher Gunsten acquired 3,875 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,873. This represents a 6.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

