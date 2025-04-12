Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 9,312 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,312 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 654.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,446 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $942,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 188,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 40,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRNT. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Kornit Digital Trading Up 4.4 %

Kornit Digital stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $889.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 2.08.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

