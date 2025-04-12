Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Has $19.80 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 677,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 11.7% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $19,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

