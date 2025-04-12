Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 0.7% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Eaton by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Eaton by 10.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 29.4% in the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $277.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.36 and a 200 day moving average of $327.22. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.06.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

