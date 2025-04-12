Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Receives $37.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $19.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.92 and a beta of 0.31.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $203,194.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,553.60. This trade represents a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 36,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $809,277.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,815.50. This trade represents a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,735 over the last 90 days. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

