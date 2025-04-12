L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 795.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 217,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,696,000 after acquiring an additional 193,038 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 227,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,750,000 after acquiring an additional 94,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,235,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,992,000 after acquiring an additional 522,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,909,000 after purchasing an additional 58,636 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,517.60. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $221.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.62 and a 200-day moving average of $223.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $265.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.94.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

