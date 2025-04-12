Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 1.5 %

CMI opened at $286.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $387.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $375.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.17.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

